ONTARIO, Ore. — Cristian Castillo hit a 3-pointer ahead of the final buzzer to make McLoughlin High School a 43-42 winner over Ontario in Greater Oregon League boys basketball action here on Saturday.
Only 25 seconds remained with Ontario on top 41-37 when Marcel Brinkley got Mac-Hi to within one with his 3-pointer, and a Pioneers foul stopped the clock with just 10 to go.
The Tigers converted one of two free throws to make it a 42-40 game, and Castillo put up a dramatic shot from the right wing in the closing seconds to pull off the stunning win.
"Game was neck and neck," Pioneers coach Jordon Poynor said. "We held a 21-20 lead at the half. Ontario battled and had a lot of second-chance points."
The win snapped a five-game losing skid for Mac-Hi, evening its overall record a 7-7 with a 1-0 mark in the league.
Cristian Castillo finished with seven points for the game, while Brinkley had a team-high 13 and Hector Castillo had 12.
PIONEERS 43, TIGERS 42
McLOUGHLIN (43) — Brinkley 13, H. Castillo 12, C. Castillo 7, Stephens 6, Flores 2, Earls 3.
ONTARIO (42) — Nielseon 11, Hartley 9, Terameru 9, Morin 8, Larson 5.
McLoughlin;11;10;7;15;—;43
Ontaroi;13;7;10;12;—;42
3-point goals — Mac 5 (Stephens 2), Ont 4 (Hartley 2, Morin 2). Total fouls — Mac 18, Ont 11. Fouled Out — None. Technical fouls — Mac (Stephens).