McLoughlin High School's wrestling program has fielded an enormous group of district and state champions over the years.
Among them are the Pease brothers — Chuck, Chris, Cliff and Carlton. The foursome combined for nine state placings — including five state titles — and an equal number of district crowns.
This band of brothers left their indelible mark on the wrestling program throughout the 1970s and early 1980s.
Carlton won three district championships (1981, 178 pounds; 1982-83, 191 pounds) and placed sixth or better at state on three occasions (1981, sixth; 1982, second; and 1983, first).
"That's what we did," Carlton said. "I was the luckier one because my brothers helped me — practiced against me. It's something we did and enjoyed. I traveled the world because of it."
Carlton wrestled at North Idaho College for one year and qualified for nationals. He served in the Army and was stationed at Fort Stewart near Savannah, Georgia. Carlton now lives in Athena.
Cliff was a district champion at 178 pounds in 1978 and 1979, and won state titles both years.
Chris won a district championship in 1975 (168) and both district and state crowns in 1976 (178).
"I competed against my brother Chuck most of my life," Chris said. "Chuck was a phenomenal athlete. Getting your butt kicked by your older brother makes you better."
After an undefeated state-championship season, Chris competed for the Oregon Cultural Exchange Team. Among his post-high school highlights was a fourth-place showing in freestyle competition at a junior national tourney.
Chris wrestled collegiately at Pacific University and Idaho State. He went 23-5 in one season with the Boxers and was a national qualifier while in Pocatello.
He joined the Army after his Forest Grove foray. He did not wrestle for five years, but returned to the mat and succeeded in the freestyle arena.
Chuck was a force at 178 pounds during his high school career. He took district titles in 1974 and 1975. He finished third, fourth, and first, respectively, in state meets from 1973-75.
Chuck wrestled for coaches Jerry Ewing, Terry Bradfield and Greg Nelson.
His high school showing was solid for a person who had never wrestled until participating in a junior development tournament in The Dalles. He finished second, then placed fifth at state in Hillsboro.
Chuck remembered his championship moment with pride.
"I wanted to win that thing," Chuck said. "I wanted to be Jerry's first state champion. The coaches and my father developed an attitude and work ethic I can never repeat. You get out of it what you put into it."
Chuck suited up for football and wrestling at Pacific. He qualified for national wrestling tournaments multiple times.
Chuck's decorated past includes wrestling and football coaching; football, wrestling, and softball officiating; service in the Coast Guard; and employment at the Washington State Pententiary.
Chuck praised Ewing, Bradfield, and Nelson for their help along the way.
The wall (of district and state champions in the Mac-Hi gym) is testimony of Jerry's success," Chuck said. "Back then, that's what Mac-Hi was known for.
"Jerry was very instrumental with me," Chuck said. "I could talk wrestling and personal stuff with him. Jerry and Terry were good people to have. I worked out with Greg and got the desire to do it. They cared about the individual.
"There's a lot of teamwork involved in wrestling," Chuck said. "I learned so much from it. You can't beat what it does for you."