MILTON-FREEWATER — Baker came to town for Greater Oregon League tennis matches with McLoughlin on Thursday, April 7, with the Bulldogs boys winning, 5-1, and the girls, 4-0.
“It was a tough afternoon for both teams, but they fought hard and tried their best and I believe the teams are still improving from week to week,” Pioneers coach Danny Sanchez said.
In girls singles play, Baker’s Isabel Cunningham defeated Mac-Hi’s Avery Lewis, 6-2, 6-4, Maya Smith downed Jocelyne Arroyo, 8-1, and Olivia Jacoby beat Kaylee Bower, 8-4.
In girls doubles, the Bulldogs’ Maya Smith and Olivia Jacoby downed the Pioneers’ Arianna Torres and Johanna Martinez, 6-1, 6-3.
In boys singles, Baker’s Daniel Cunningham defeated Connor Batchelor, 6-1, 6-0, Caleb Hills downed Mac-Hi’s Bryan Garcia, 8-1, and Ashton Letourneau beat Carlos Ledezma, 8-1.
In doubles play, the Pioneers’ Sean Molina and Jose Gomez edged Baker’s Etnun Hills and Jayden Yengopal, 7-6(11-9), 7-5, and the Bulldogs’ Noah Lien and Weston Downing downed Mac-Hi’s Talen Alexander and Bryan Garcia, 8-0.
The Pioneers next host Stanfield on Tuesday.
