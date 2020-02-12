MILTON-FREEWATER — Three weeks after Baker had to fight off a third-quarter McLoughlin High School rally for a 59-49 win at home, the Bulldogs dominated their Greater Oregon League boys basketball rematch here on Tuesday.
Baker mounted a 29-10 lead at the half, and this time denied any comeback bid.
Mac-Hi ended up with a 52-31 loss, while Baker climbed back into a tie with La Grande atop league standings.
"We had tough time putting the ball in the hole," Pioneers coach Jordon Poynor said. "Baker played really tough defense and got after us. They got off 20 more shots than we did, and that was due to second chance points.
"We played hard, just couldn’t overcome their physicality. "
Baker finished with three Bulldogs scoring in diouble-digits with Gabe Gambleton and Caden Long each tallying 12 points while Riley Flanagan had 10.
Issac Earls led Mac-Hi with seven points.
Having missed a chance at tying Baker for second place in the GOL, the Pioneers (9-12 overal, 2-3 in the GOL) face another tall task Saturday when they go to La Grande for a regular-season finale starting around 4:30 p.m
Bulldogs 52, Pioneers 31
BAKER (52) — Gambleton 12, Long 12, Flanagan 10, VanArsdall 8, Wright 4, Rigueiro 2, Shirtcliff 2, Smith 2.
McLOUGHLIN (31) — Earls 7, Flores 6, Stephens 5, Lewis 5, Castillo 5, Brinkley 3.
Baker;15;14;17;6;—;52
McLoughlin;7;3;12;9;—;31
3-point goals — Baker 2 (Gambleton 2), Mac-Hi 3 (Lewis, Earls, Castillo). Totals fouls — Baker 12, Mac-Hi 10. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.