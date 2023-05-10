MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School won its 10th game of the season and improved its Special District 4 record to 3-5 after a 13-3 victory over Riverside on Wednesday, May 10, at Gib Olinger Elementary School.
The Pioneers — who plundered the Pirates, 16-4, on May 2 in Boardman — are 10-8 on the season.
Mac-Hi spotted Riverside a 2-0, first-inning lead before scoring four two-out runs in its half of the initial frame.
Aisling Giguiere belted a two-run home run to left field to tie the score, Caity Barnhart tomahawked an RBI double to right, and Allie Sasser capped the rally with a looping, run-scoring hit to left.
The Pioneers blew the game open with five tallies in the second inning. Giguiere hit a three-run double and two more runs crossed on a Pirates' error.
Giguiere completed a seven-RBI afternoon with a two-run two bagger in the third inning.
Abby Perkins ended the proceedings due to the mercy rule with a two-out, two-run single in the fifth.
Perkins, Sasser and Avah Carper had two hits apiece for Mac-Hi.
Giguiere allowed one run on four hits after the first inning and struck out five.
"Ace struggled in the first inning, but she settled down," Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said of Giguiere. "She hit the ball well. Carper hit the ball well. And Perkins came through.
"It was a good, quality league win," he said.
The Pioneers host third-ranked and defending state champion Burns on Thursday.
