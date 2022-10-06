MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's volleyball team entered its Eastern Oregon League match with Riverside on Thursday, Oct. 6, with high hopes after winning its first match of the season two nights earlier.
The Pioneers, who were swept at Riverside on Sept. 27, pushed the visiting Pirates to four games, but came up short in their quest for victory 25-19, 18-25, 25-12, 25-23.
Star Badillo and Abi Perkins combined for nine aces to lead Mac-Hi. Badillo served five and Perkins four.
"We fought really hard after losing our setter (Addy Brown) in the second game," Mac-Hi coach Kassidy Ruiz said. "We pulled it together and worked hard to achieve those points.
"The girls were playing in spots they don't normally play," Ruiz said. "I was proud of how they handled sporadic changes in the lineup."
Mac-Hi ends its regular season next weekend when it hosts Vale and Nyssa on Friday, and Burns on Oct. 15.
