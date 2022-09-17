MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High football coach Jorge Estrada is focused on the future of his Pioneer program.
Friday night, Sept. 16, he was optimistic after a 57-8 Eastern Oregon League loss to visiting Ontario.
"Overall, I was pumped up for us," Estrada said. "We're young, but we came together and didn't quit.
"We're coaching for the years to come, not just his year."
The young Mac-Hi squad focused on highlights from the game, with a 50-yard touchdown throw from Nathan Estrada to Malique Cews just before halftime the brightest.
"Ontario is a fast team," coach Estrada said. "There's just the little things young teams go through, but we turned a corner, it felt like. I'm not worried about the score. We had a lot of freshmen start last night, they got in a made some plays, so that was good."
Standing out for the Pioneers was Tregyn Quigg, who had 45 yards rushing and another 28 receiving out of the backfield, and freshman Cameron Riggle, who got loose for a 14-yard run.
Quarterback Estrada was 9 for 21 passing.
"We were slinging the ball around," coach Estrada said. "It was not a bad night at all, it's been quite awhile since (Mac-Hi) has scored on Ontario.
"Our energy was up, nobody quit, and we're heading in the right direction," he said. "I'm really proud of this team, things are coming together, it's going to happen."
Mac-Hi has a long road trip to Burns on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.