UMATILLA, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity girls basketball team suffered its third straight setback Thursday, Dec. 8, as the Pioneers fell to Stanfield with a 53-30 loss in a Columbia River Clash first-round matchup at Umatilla High.
Madi Perkins finished with a team-high 14 points for the shorthanded Pioneers (1-3 record) while teammate Rylee Herndon added eight points, and Addy Banks had four as Ivonne Lopez and Aisling Giguere each chipped in a basket.
Mac-Hi had six varsity regulars sideline by illness.
The available Pioneers went to halftime down 27-9 and never caught up.
"We started off slow in the first half and came out flat," Pioneers coach Alexis Perez said. "Our second-half effort was better once we started pushing the ball up the court.
"We had six varsity girls out tonight due to being sick, so overall considering the circumstances, I'm proud of the effort my girls gave."
The Columbia River Clash has the Pioneers back at it Friday, Dec. 9, against Irrigon starting at 1 p.m.
