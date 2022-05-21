EUGENE — McLoughlin High School and Weston-McEwen track and field teams wrapped up their seasons over the weekend, May 19-21, in state championship meets at Hayward Field.
Michael Doherty placed third for Mac-Hi in the 4A boys triple jump and seventh in their long jump while teammate Luis Wolf was third in the high jump and fifth in the long jump, Shaq Badillo was sixth in shot put and seventh in discus, and David Hernandez finished 12th in the 800 preliminaries.
Meanwhile, the Mac-Hi girls had Madi Perkins placing fourth in their javelin while Kadey Brown was 13th in shot put.
Weston-McEwen had its boys and girls each placing third in 2A team scoring.
"Weston McEwen had a great day," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "Both teams finished third at the 2A state track meet with thrilling 4x400 races.
"The kids ran awesome both days, and we had tons of personal records and just competed great."
Alex McIntyre placed second in both the boys 800 and 3,200 while also joining Aiden Wolf, Cameron Reich and Theodore White taking second in the 4x400-meter relay.
Anthony Nix added his fifth place finished in the triple jump. Caleb Sprenger was eighth in both the javelin and the high jump, the 4x100 relay of Reich, White, Colson Hall and Reece Ball also placed eight, White was 11th in the 200, and Reich was 11th in the long jump.
The Weston-McEwen girls had Kelsey Graham placing second in the 400 while also joining Lily Lindsey, Rose White and Charli King taking second in the 4x100.
Lindsey was third in the 100, the 200 and the high jump, while King, Graham, White and Brynn Brownie were third in the 4x400, and King added sixth place in the pole vault.
