EUGENE — The final round of state track-and-field championships had plenty of highlights featuring McLoughlin High School and Weston-McEwen High participants Friday, May 26, at Oregon School Activities Association meets held in the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
Mac-Hi junior Johnny Koklich placed second in the Class 3A Boys 100-Meter Dash, finished with a new personal record 11.03 seconds.
Meanwhile, the Weston-McEwen boys and girls completed their respective seasons with successful performances by TigerScots in the 2A championships.
The Weston-McEwen boys team wound up placing second among 33 squads as the TigerScots accumulated 47 points, only six behind victorious East Linn Christian.
Anthony Nix led the TigerScots with his second-place finish in the triple jump, setting a new personal record at 43 feet and 9.25 inches.
Alex McIntyre added third in the 800 as he finished less than a second behind the runner-up, Oakland's James Baimbridge.
McIntyre was also part of a 4x400 relay including Sebastian Roggiero, Easton Berry and Cameron Reich that wrapped up Friday by placing third.
Roggiero and Nix contributed more points in hurdles events: the 100 finished with Nix fourth, Roggiero eighth, and the 300 had Nix taking sixth.
Other sixth-place finishes came from Berry in discus and Caleb Sprenger in javelin.
Sprenger was also seventh in high jump as was the 4x100 relay with Nix joining Maddox King, Wyatt Parsons and Reece Ball.
As for the Weston-McEwen girls, they placed 14th out of 27 teams.
Lily Lindsey led the TigerScots with her second-place finish in their 200 as well as sixth place in the 100.
Lindsey also joined Brynn Brownie, Kelsey Graham and Rose White for fifth-place points in the 4x100.
Graham added sixth place in the 400.
