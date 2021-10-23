SWEET HOME, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity volleyball team saw its surprising campaign end with a state tournament play-in match here Saturday, Oct. 23, as Sweet Home knocked off the Pioneers in straight sets. Scores were 25-13, 25-10, 25-11.
"Making it to this stage we never saw coming, and I am so proud of the work all these girls did to make this a reality," Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said. "Even after the game, some of the girls felt like playing in that game was a dream and they hadn’t woken up yet."
Though the Pioneers have been bounced from the state tournament, they are scheduled to play a non-league match Monday in Waitsburg against Dayton-Waitsburg with action starting at 6:30 p.m.
The Pioneers earned a shot at getting in the state tournament after placing third in the the Greater Oregon League.
But first they had to go through Sweet Home, of the Oregon West Conference.
"Much respect for their team," Deal said. "They were very talented, but (that) didn’t give them the game in our eyes."
Lainie Ellis finished the match with three digs for the Pioneers while teammate Rylee Herndon had an ace and eight digs, Addy Brown made two digs, and Madi Perkins had an ace and seven assists.
Darby Rhoads added four kills and three digs, Kadey Brown had an ace, a block and three digs, and Emma Leber had three kills, four blocks and two digs.
"We are a young team," Deal said, "and we fought hard, leaving everything on the court."
