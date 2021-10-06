UMATILLA, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity volleyball team rallied to pick up its fourth win in five matches here Tuesday, Oct. 5, with a 3-1 victory over Umatilla. Set scores were 9-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-21.
The Pioneers came in off a 3-0 victory Saturday at Ontario, only to find themselves trailing Umatilla after the first set, but they dominated the rest of the match.
"Playing against any team on their senior night can prove tough, but were able to come out on top," Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said. "Good things happened, even through the struggles. Proud of them for pushing through."
Rylee Herndon finished the match with 11 digs for the Pioneers while teammate Madi Perkins had seven aces, 13 assists and eight digs, and Darby Rhoads had eight kills and 12 digs.
Kadey Brown added 10 aces, and Emma Leber had three kills, eight kills and nine digs.
The Pioneers look to stay strong Oct. 12 when they host Greater Oregon League rival La Grande for a match scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
