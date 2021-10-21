MILTON-FREEWATER —McLoughlin High School's varsity volleyball team challenged first-place Baker here Thursday, Oct. 21, but still ended up with a 3-1 loss. Scores per set were 20-25, 28-26, 25-13, 26-24.

"What a game," Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said. "We played so hard against the No. 5 team in the state, and almost all games were very close. The girls made them earn every point."

The Pioneers saw their record in the Greater Oregon League finish at 2-4, placing them third, with a couple of non-league matches remaining on their regular season schedule.

They will next play Saturday in Waitsburg, Wash., with action starting at 11:30 a.m., before host Walla Walla Valley Academy for a Tuesday night match at 7 p.m.

The young Pioneers look to continue playing well after getting a number of strong performances against Baker.

Lainey Ellis finished the match with two aces, two kills and four digs while teammates Rylee Herndon and Addy Brown each made seven digs, and Madi Perkins had eight aces, 13 assists, two kills and four digs.

Darby Rhoads added six aces, three kills, a block and 11 digs, Kadey Brown had three aces, a kill and five digs, Emma Leber had six aces, five kills, four blocks and eight digs, and Hailey Engles had three kills and two blocks.

"It was a very exciting game and the best game the Pioneers have played all year," Deal said. "Emma Leber blocked three hits in a row, then killed the next ball.

"Great showing with three freshmen, a sophomore, a junior and three seniors on this years squad."

