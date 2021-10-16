ONTARIO, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's volleyball team traveled here Saturday, Oct. 16, for Greater Oregon League action and downed the host Tigers in four sets, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21.

"They had some amazing rallies which resulted in some great stats," Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said.

Pioneer contributors included Lainie Ellis with three kills; Rylee Herndon with 26 receptions, 16 digs, and one ace; Addy Brown with one ace and 14 digs; and Madi Perkins with 17 SOs, two aces, 22 assists, and three kills.

The best of the rest included Darby Rhoads with one ace, 12 kills, and 20 digs; K.D. Brown with 14 SOs, one ace, one kill, and nine digs; Emma Leber with 11 SOs, 19 receptions, nine kills, nine blocks, and 19 digs; and Hailey Engles with three kills.

"Every player had notable stats this game," Deal said. "I am so proud of them and their hard work."

