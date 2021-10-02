MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's varsity volleyball team got back on track here Saturday, Oct. 2, capturing its first victory over another Greater Oregon League squad this season with a 3-0 defeated of Ontario. The scores per set were 25-22, 25-5, 25-18.
The Pioneers (4-4 overall, 1-2 in the league) rebounded from a 3-0 loss Thursday at Baker. Those scores were 25-7, 25-7, 25-12.
"Today was a very exciting game," Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said Saturday. "We were firing on all pistons, and nothing was going to stop these ladies today."
Darby Rhoads finished the Ontario match with 11 aces, six kills and three digs for the Pioneers while teammate Madi Perkins had two aces, 14 assists and two kills, and Emma Leber had three aces, three kills, three blocks and 10 digs.
Kadey Brown added two acs, two double blocks and five digs, Addy Brown had two aces and four digs, Hailey Engles had five kills, and Rylee Herndon hustled on five digs.
"Struggled a bit on kills, but made good decisions to make adjustments," DeaL said. "Our serving was led by Darby with 11 aces. She had the hot hand today. They moved so well together and listened to each other which help us come out on top."
Next, the Pioneers have a non-league match Tuesday at Umatilla starting at 5:30 p.m.
They have now won three of their last four matches, with the exception being the Thursday setback at Baker. The three wins have all been here.
Leber finished the Baker match with three kills and seven digs, Rhoads had three kills and an ace, and Perkins added five assists and an ace.
"We knew (Thursday's) game was going to be a tough one," Deal said. "Baker is a very solid team. Although we lost, we did have some good things happen as well. I am very proud of our young freshman and sophomore that faced extremely talented hitters, and they never backed down."
