MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's volleyball team took down Dayton-Waitsburg in four sets, 25-2, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15, here on the afternoon of Saturday, Spe.t 25.

"Serving was dominant," Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. "Darby Rhoads and Emma Leber had seven aces apiece."

Rylee Herndon added three aces for the Pioneers. Addy Brown and Madi Perkins had two each, Deal said. Seniors Rhoads, Leber, and Kadey Brown led the backcourt in receptions, Deal said.

"Emma also came up with nine digs and Addy Brown" had eight, Deal said.

Addy Brown had 22 assists, Deal said. Rhoads had 10 kills "and Emma and Kadey both had five," Deal said. Leber also had six blocks.

"This was a fun match, with a lot of good volleys," Deal said. "It was exciting to the end."

The Pioneers will next play Tuesday, when they host Pilot Rock for a non-league showdown starting at 5 p.m.

