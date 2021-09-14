LA GRANDE — McLoughlin High School's volleyball team challenged La Grande, but wound up falling in straight sets, 25-9, 25-15, 25-14, here on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Darby Rhoads hustled after nine digs for Mac-Hi and also scored four kills, while Emma Leber and Rylee Herndon each had eight digs.

Leber also made three blocks while Kadey Brown served a pair of aces for the Pioneers, and Addy Brown dished seven assists.

"The scores do not represent how hard the girls worked, or how up they stayed while trying to catch that first win against La Grande, which we hope will come soon," Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said. "They have high hopes when La Grande visits us."

The Pioneers have almost a month before their rematch with La Grande on Oct. 12 at home in Milton-Freewater.

In the meantime, they look to bounce back Wednesday at they host College Place.

