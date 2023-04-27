MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's tennis teams, both boys and girls, competed Thursday, April 27, against Pendleton.
The only victory for Mac-Hi came from the boys doubles team of Bryan Martinez and Diego Ledezma.
"It was a tough way to end the season, but we played against a real tough Pendleton team," Pioneers coach Danny Sanchez said. "All we can do is get ready for sub-districts next week and hope we can play better then."
