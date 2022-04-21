MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's varsity tennis teams were both victorious Thursday, April 21, as the boys won two of three matches against Weston-McEwen while the girls took three of five.
Bryan Garcia scored a Pioneers victory in boys singles, and Sean Molina paired with Jose Gomez for a doubles win.
Mazon Langford tallied the Weston-McEwen win, and A.J. Thacker won a junior varsity boys singles match.
Girls play saw Jocelyne Arroyo victorious for Mac-Hi, along with the doubles pairs of Kaylee Brower and Brailyn Alexander, Marta Domine and Ariana Torres.
The Weston-McEwen wins came in singles, from both Jaquelyn Albert and Lirian Holden, as Lyla Rogers took the JV match.
"I was very pleased how both teams responded after Tuesday night's tough loss to La Grande," Pioneers coach Danny Sanchez said.
The Pioneers will next play Saturday at Baker.
Weston-McEwen teams next play April 26, hosting Umatilla.
