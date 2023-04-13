MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's tennis teams, both boys and girls, competed Thursday, April 13, as the Pioneers together won seven of 10 matches.
The Mac-Hi girls took five of eight with Coral Quist, Esmeralda Perez and Ava Arredondo victorious in singles play while the other wins came from the doubles duos of Avery Lewis and Jocelyne Arroyo as well as Parneet Kaur and Esmeralda Perez.
Mac-Hi boys swept doubles with victories by Connor Batchelor and Diego Ledezma as well as Bryan Martinez and Diego Ledezma.
"We had some evenly matched competition today and both teams played great," Pioneers coach Danny Sanchez said. "With the season coming to an end soon, we are starting to play better.
"I was really proud of Coral Quist playing her first singles match and played very well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.