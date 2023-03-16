MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's 2023 tennis teams both opened their seasons with setback Thursday, March 16, as the Stanfield boys took all four of their matches while the Mac-Hi girls won only two of six for the Pioneers.
Both of the girls victories happened in doubles with the duos of Kaylee Bower and Avery Lewis as well as Jocelyne Arroyo and Coral Quist-Knopf.
"I was very pleased on how both the boys and girls played hard and kept trying throughout the matches," Pioneers coach Danny Sanchez said. "We have a lot of room for improvement for the rest of the season."
The Pioneers are scheduled to next play March 24 at La Grande.
They look to build off the season opener.
"Our girls doubles played great today," Sanchez said.
Meanwhile, the Mac-Hi boys faced a challenge.
"The Stanfield boys team is a strong team with some good returners from last year districts," Sanchez said.
