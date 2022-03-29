STANFIELD, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's girls and boys tennis teams competed Tuesday, March 29, in meets at Stanfield.
The girls won five of their six matches, as Avery Lewis, Jocelyne Arroyo, Laura Gomez were all victorious in singles along with the doubles pairs of Brailynn Alexander and Kaylee Bower as well as Arianna Torrez and Johana Martinez.
"The girls team played very well and showed that they are improving everyday," Mac-Hi coach Danny Sanchez said.
Mac-Hi boys took two of four matches with Jose Gomez and Connor Batchelor picking up the wins in singles.
"The boys team fought hard, especially Jose Gomez coming back from 1-4 and winning his match 8-6 and helping the boys team earn the split," Sanchez said.
Mac-Hi tennis teams will next play Thursday, March 31, when they host Umatilla.
