DAYTON — McLoughlin High School's varsity softball team won its doubleheader Thursday, March 30, in Dayton as the Pioneers defeated the Dayton-Waitsburg Wolfpack twice with 12-2 and 14-9 victories.
The Pioneers upped their record so far this season to 6-1.
They are scheduled to next play Monday, April 3, when they will host Weston-McEwen with the first pitch expected around 4 p.m.
The Pioneers look to pick up where they left off Thursday at Dayton.
Aisling Giguere and Ally Sasser both finished the day with four hits apiece for the Pioneers, while teammate Addy Leonetti tallied three.
They wasted little time at Dayton, jumping on the Wolfpack early on in both games and protecting their lead to the end.
"This was two good wins for us," Pioneers coach Russell Vera said. "We are really starting to hit all the way thru the lineup.
"Giguiere pitched well. She had 10 strikeouts in the first game, and Leonetti had six in the second game. We are still trying to get our defensive and running errors down with such a young team.
"It's going to take some time, but the girls have been working hard on this at practice — Ally Sasser has really worked hard on her hitting and defense this year, and it's really been showing the past few games. Coaching staff is proud of all the girls."
The Wolfpack Shaylah King finished Thursday with three hits for the Wolfpack (4-2 record).
They look to bounce back April 15 when they host Warden High for an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference doubleheader expected to start around 11 a.m.
