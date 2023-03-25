ECHO, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity softball team won a doubleheader Friday, March 24, as the Pioneers defeated the Echo/Stanfield co-op twice with 14-9 and 18-15 victories.
The Pioneers finished the day with their record so far this season at 4-1.
"This was two good wins for us," Pioneers coach Russell Vera said. "Echo/Stanfield gave us a good fight."
The Pioneers are scheduled to next play Thursday, March 30, in Dayton, Washington, for two games against the Dayton-Waitsburg combine with the first pitch expected around 3 p.m.
They look to pick up where they left off Friday.
Aisling Giguere finished the day with seven hits including a home run and two doubles for the Pioneers while teammate Addy Leonetti tallied five hits, Madi Perkins tripled twice on her four-hit afternoon, Caity Barnhart doubles with her four hits.
Their lineup rallied to erase early deficits in both games.
Midway through a back-and-forth opener, the Pioneers went to bat in the top of fourth inning down 5-2 before they managed to tie things up.
The Pioneers were just started to heat up.
Even though Echo/Stanfield would plate a single run in each of the final four innings, the Pioneers countered each time with bigger scoring outbursts.
Three runs in the top of the fifth put the Pioneers up 8-6, and they led the rest of the way by an increasing margin.
"In the first game, Aisling Giguiere pitched well and we had six players with multiple hits," Vera said. "Abigail Perkins had two triples, Giguiere had two doubles and Ali Sasser stepped up with three hits today and played a good second base.
"It seemed our hitting has started to come around."
The Pioneers then completed the sweep with the help of more scoring sprees in the nightcap.
They went to bat in the top of the third inning down 3-2 when a nine-run explosion put them ahead for good even as Echo/Stanfield continued battling to shrink the difference.
"In the second game, Addy Leonetti was only able to pitch one inning after being hit with a pitch in the back and couldn't continue in the circle so Giguiere stepped back in and gave us all she could," Vera said. "We continued to hit well but has some base running mistakes that we will work on next week. Even though Leonetti couldn't pitch, she still contributed with three hits and Giguiere continued her hot hitting and had four hits with one being a three-run home run.
"The players are looking better, but we still need to work on our defense which we will next week."
