BAKER — McLoughlin High School's softball team managed just seven hits on Friday, April 29, while dropping both ends of a Greater Oregon League doubleheader to the host Bulldogs, 11-1 and 8-1.
The sweep pulled Baker into a third-place tie with the Pioneers. Both teams are 2-6 in league play.
Mac-Hi, which swept Baker on April 6 at Gib Olinger Elementary School, slipped to 4-10 on the season. The Bulldogs are now an even 8-8.
Rylee Herndon had three of the Pioneers' hits on the day including two in the second game, and "did a great job filling in at catcher and was the lone bright spot," coach Russ Vera said.
Kayla Chaney had a hit in each contest for Mac-Hi.
"We just couldn't get anything going and we looked flat in both games," Vera said. "When your team gets only seven hits in two games, you can't expect to win.
"The girls played hard, but Baker hit and pitched well in both games," Vera said. "We will regroup on Monday and get in the hitting cages and get back to work."
The Pioneers travel to La Grande on Tuesday.
