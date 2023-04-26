UMATILLA, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity softball team won its Eastern Oregon League matchup Tuesday, April 25, as the Pioneers ended their five-game losing streak when they knocked off Umatilla in a 9-4 win.
The Pioneers came away with their overall record so far this season now 7-6, their league mark at 1-3, ranking them sixth out of seven teams.
They are back at it Thursday, April 27, in Pasco at Tri-Cities Prep.
The Pioneers look to build on their victory Tuesday at Umatilla.
"This was our first league win of the season," Pioneers coach Russell Vera said. "The girls played really well and got the bats going. We had been struggling at the plate the past few games, but they worked hard in practice and it showed.
"(Aisling) Giguiere pitched well today with 10 strikeouts and had three hits at the plate. (Caity) Barnhart, (Addy) Leonettit and (Maritza) Ruvacalba all had multiple hits for us today as well.
"We need to continue to keep working in practice."
