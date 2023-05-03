BOARDMAN, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity softball team won its Eastern Oregon League matchup Tuesday, May 2, as the Pioneers roughed up Riverside High in a 16-4 rout.
The Pioneers came away with their overall record so far this season now 9-8, their league mark at 2-5, ranking them fifth among the seven teams.
They are scheduled to next play Monday, hosting the defending state champion Burns for a doubleheader with its first pitch at noon.
The Pioneers will be coming off a satisfying victory Tuesday at Riverside.
Aisling Giguiere led the Pioneers lineup with four hits while teammates Addy Leonetti and Abigal Perkins each had three.
Leonetti also pitched the first five inning, chalking up 10 strikeouts as Riverside mustered only three hits.
"This was a nice win for us," Pioneers coach Russell Vera said. "We have been battling injuries and illness this week and only had 10 players, but the girls played hard and got the win. Abi Perkins, Giguiere and Leonetti came up big for us by getting some key hits.
"Leonetti pitched well," he said. "She has been battling an ankle injury the past week and was only able to complete five innings, but Giguiere — who has been battling a knee injury of her own — came in to close out the game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.