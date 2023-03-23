RICHLAND — McLoughlin High School's 2023 varsity softball team picked up its first two victories this season Wednesday, March 22, in Richland as the Pioneers knocked off the Liberty Christian junior-varsity twice to take their doubleheader with a pair of 14-0 wins.
The Pioneers improved their record so far this year to 2-1.
They are scheduled to next play Friday, March 24, in Echo, Oregon.
The Pioneers look to build off their wins Wednesday.
Aisling Giguere finished the day with seven hits for the Pioneers and also pitched a non-hitter in the first game while teammate Madi Perkins totaled five hits, including a home run and two doubles.
"Our pitching was really good today," Pioneers coach Russell Vera said. "Aisling Guguiere pitched a great first game, and Addy Leonette did just as well in the second game — they each had 13 strikeouts.
"We kept our fielding errors down but had a few base running errors which we will work on. We are a very young team this year, and the new girls are starting to learn the game as each game goes by.
"These two games were a confidence booster for all the players. We just need to keep pushing forward and work hard during each practice. The coaching staff was very proud of the way the girls played today."
