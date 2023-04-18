MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's softball team suffered an 18-2 loss to Pendleton in non-conference action on Tuesday, April 18, at Gib Olinger Elementary School.
The Class 4A Buckaroos, co-leaders in the Greater Oregon League, have won six straight games and nine of their last 10. Pendleton improved to 13-3 with its Tuesday toppling of the Pioneers.
Mac-Hi, now 6-4 on the season, has lost three straight after winning its previous six games.
The Buckaroos batted around twice and scored 15 runs in the first inning and three more in the second. Olivia Elrod hit a pair of two-run home runs in the first inning for Pendleton and teammate Ella Sams socked a three-run shot in the initial frame.
Mac-Hi scored its two runs in the second inning when Maritza Ruvalcaba and Avah Carper both drew bases-loaded walks.
The game was called after three innings due to the mercy rule.
"Pendleton is an outstanding team," Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. "They swung the bats well and we were unable to stop them.
"Maritza and Avah had nice at-bats in the second inning," Vera said. "They showed good discipline at the plate to draw those RBI walks."
