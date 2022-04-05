PENDLETON — McLoughlin High School's varsity softball team went hitless Tuesday, April 5, as Pendleton pitcher Sauren Garton blew them away for three innings before action stopped due to the mercy rule with the Pioneers handed a 15-0 loss.
The Pioneers (2-1 record) fell into a 12-0 hole in the first inning.
"Well, we couldn't catch up to Garton's pitches," Pioneers coach Russ Vera said. "She was the hardest throwing pitcher we have faced so far. She did a great job against our batters.
"Pendleton is a sound team from top to bottom, and they played really well. My girls just couldn't muster up a hit, but they fought hard and never gave up."
The Pioneers look to bounce back Wednesday when they host Baker for a Greater Oregon League doubleheader scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
"We just need to get back to getting in the cages and work on our timing," Vera said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.