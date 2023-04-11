MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School allowed three unearned runs in the first inning and came up on the short end of a 4-2 verdict against visiting Umatilla in the Special District 4 softball opener for both schools on Tuesday, April 11.
The Vikings' victory at Gib Olinger Elementary School was only their second in nine games this season.
Tuesday's loss dropped the Pioneers to 6-3 overall.
Mac-Hi got on the board in its half of the fourth inning. Addy Leonetti reached base on an error and crossed home plate on a single by Ace Giguiere.
The Pioneers' Kayla Cheney earned a run batted in moments later when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Mac-Hi squandered golden opportunities to score late in the game. It left runners on second and third in the sixth inning and the sacks juiced in the seventh.
Giguiere, who tossed a seven-inning complete game, had two of the Pioneers' four hits on the day. Maritza Ruvalcaba and Caity Barnhart had one base knock apiece.
Mac-Hi hosts Pendleton next Tuesday at 4 p.m.
