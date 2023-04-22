ENTERPRISE, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's softball team lost both games of its Eastern Oregon League doubleheader Friday, April 21, as the Pioneers fell to the Wallowa County co-op in 17-2 and 10-2 setbacks that extended their losing skid to five in a row.
The Pioneers came away with their overall record so far this now 6-6, their league mark at 0-3.
They are scheduled to next play Tuesday, April 25, at Umatilla.
"I can say that all the girls have been positive through this losing streak, but I know we will fight our way out of this and get back on the winning track," Pioneers coach Russell Vera said. "We, as a team, will get back on the field and in the cages — get out of this funk and get back to competing."
The Pioneers look to bounce back from their rough Friday in Enterprise.
Avah Carper finished the day with two hits for the Pioneers, matching Aisling Giguiere for the team lead.
But the Pioneers mustered little else as they spent all afternoon struggling in their pursuit.
"The last few games we have been playing catchup after the first inning," Vera said. "We just can't seem to get through a first inning without being down runs. It continued on Friday.
"It wasn't because of errors. It was just Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph just crushed the ball and hit it where we were not. They really are a solid hitting team.
"But again, it's hard to come back from being behind when we only got three hits the whole game.
"I saw a lot of positive things from my players. They have worked really hard the past week. We just need to get our bats rolling, and we will be ok.
"In the second game, we fought hard all seven innings but couldn't come up with more than three hits. It's tough to compete against any team while not being able to get runners on base."
