MILTON-FREEWATER — Defending Oregon Class 3A state champion and third-ranked Burns swept a Special District 4 softball doubleheader from McLoughlin High School, 14-0 and 10-4, on Thursday, May 11, at Gib Olinger Elementary School.
The undefeated Highlanders, who had allowed just 19 runs going into the day, improved to 12-0 in league play and 21-0 overall with Thursday's victories.
Mac-Hi is now 3-7 and 10-10.
A pair of big innings sealed the Pioneers' fate on Thursday. Burns scored seven runs in the third inning of game one and eight in the second inning of game two.
Mac-Hi, after being no-hit in the opener, managed just two hits in the nightcap, both of which were singles. Ava Carper produced one in the third inning and Aisling Giguiere struck for the other in the sixth.
The Pioneers scored once in the first inning and three more times in the seventh.
"Their pitcher was dominant," Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. "Five errors (in the first game) didn't help the cause. We tried to put the ball in play, but we couldn't make contact.
"We went a full seven innings in the second game," Vera said. "It was a moral victory. We may not have won, but we put the ball in play. We held them scoreless for four innings."
The Pioneers host Vale on Monday at 1 p.m.
