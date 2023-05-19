PILOT ROCK, Ore. — Two runs in the bottom of the first inning put McLoughlin High School's varsity softball team in a hole the Pioneers would never escape Wednesday, May 17, as they wound up falling to Pilot Rock in a 3-1 defeat.
The Pioneers finished their season, their win-loss record at 10-13.
"It was a tough loss to end the season," Pioneers coach Russell Vera said. "The bright spot is we have no seniors this year. And with the first-year players getting playing time, we look pretty good for next year.
"I couldn't be more proud of my girls. They fought hard all year."
The Pioneers went to Pilot Rock looking to snap a four-game losing skid, but they finished the day with only two hits as Aisling Giguiere and Caity Barnhart each managed one.
A run in the top of the second got the Pioneers as close as 2-1, but Pilot Rock would keep them scoreless the rest of the day with Giguiere locked up in a pitchers duel.
The Mac-Hi sophomore chalked up 10 strikeouts while pitching all seven innings, the only other Pilot Rock run coming in the fourth.
"Giguiere pitched well," Vera said. "We put the ball in play but couldn't get any type of rally going."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.