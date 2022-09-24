MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's girls soccer team remained unbeaten after nipping Four Rivers, 1-0, in Special District 5 action Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Grove Soccer Complex.
Mac-Hi began its weekend with a 4-0 victory over Nyssa.
The Pioneers' Rylee Herndon had a pair of chances early to give her team an early lead. She narrowly missed from point-blank range in the third minute and was stoned by Falcons' goalie Evelyn Beltran on a breakaway opportunity at the 14-minute mark.
Ariana Abigail Nunez had Four Rivers' best chance of half one. But her breakaway shot in the 18th minute was gloved past the far post by Mac-Hi keeper Ruby Jaimes.
The Pioneers broke up the stalemate at 30 minutes. Caitlin Barnhart grounded a corner kick in front of the Falcons' goal that teammate Madi Perkins hammered home with her right cleat.
Four Rivers threatened to equalize in the 48th minute, but Kayla Vera whistled a straight-on attempt — from just inside the 18-yard box — past the far post.
Mac-Hi had two chances to double its edge on free kicks midway through half two. Leslie Sanchez sailed a 25-yarder over the cross bar in the 58th minute, and Sinai Martinez blasted one from the top of the box that was stopped by Beltran shortly thereafter.
The Falcons' last gasp came at the 79-minute mark. Nunez freed herself for a close-in shot, but Jaimes was up to the challenge and stopped the try.
Mac-Hi, now 4-0 in the district and 5-0-1 overall, hosts La Grande on Tuesday.
