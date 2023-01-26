MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's varsity girls basketball team lost its Eastern Oregon League matchup Thursday, Jan. 26, at home as the Pioneers fell to Vale in a 41-17 rout.
The Pioneers saw their overall record so far this season drop to 3-15, their league mark at 1-5.
They next play Feb. 3 in Burns, Oregon.
The Pioneers look to bounce back from a rough night against Vale.
Madi Perkins finished as the top Mac-Hi scorer with 5 points and teammate Abi Perkins had 3 while Lainie Ellis, Miley Rhoads, Johanna Martinez and Addy Banks each chipped in 2, and Aisling Giguere converted a shot from the free-throw line.
But they went to halftime down 30-5, and never recovered.
"We came out super sluggish in the first half, and it cost us," Pioneers coach Alexis Perez said. "We didn’t look ready to play, and we found our rhythm too late in the game."
Vale had already crushed them Jan. 6 in a 53-15 defeat.
"Vale, for whatever reason, is the team that has given us the most problems this year," Perez said. "Credit to them though, they created turnovers off us and capitalized off them."
