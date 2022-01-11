UMATILLA, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity girls basketball team picked up its third straight win Tuesday, Jan. 11, as the Pioneers crushed Umatilla in a 48-18 rout.
Emma Leber led all scorers with 15 points for the Pioneers (6-3 record) while teammate Darby Rhoads had 14, Madi Perkins 9 and Rylee Herndon 6 as Kadey Brown and Star Badillo each had 2.
They went to halftime up 36-4.
"We did incredible at our execution during the first half," Pioneers coach Chris Bryant said. "Emma and Darby relentlessly attacked the rim offensively, but it was a complete effort defensively from our group tonight.
"It hurt Umatilla to not have Taylor Durfey, who was injured, but I was proud of our team for having an aggressive mindset regardless of who was lined up on the other side of the court."
The Pioneers next play Friday night, and it will finally be their first game at home as they host Baker for a Greater Oregon League matchup starting at 6 p.m.
"This team is continuing to learn and grow every day," Bryant said. "I’m excited to see what we can do as we come into the heavy part of our league schedule."
