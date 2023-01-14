MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's varsity girls basketball team lost its Eastern Oregon League matchup Friday, Jan. 13, at home as the Pioneers suffered their eighth straight defeat falling to Riverside in a 28-21 battle.
The Pioneers came away with their overall record so far this season at 2-12, with an 0-2 mark in the league.
They lost despite Madi Perkins leading all scorers with her game-high 9 points while teammate Lainie Ellis had 7 as Caity Barnhart and Addy Banks each added 2, and Abi Perkins chipped in a basket from the free-throw line.
They overcame a slow start, going to halftime only down 16-13, but Riverside held them off the rest of the way.
"This game was a super competitive game," Pioneers coach Alexis Perez said. "We battled back and forth, but we had to many costly mistakes in the end."
The Pioneers next play Jan. 20, hosting Burns with the opening tip scheduled for 6 p.m.
They look to regroup from a hard-fought struggle against Riverside.
"Our carelessness with the ball cost us the game," Perez said. "We were down two starters tonight though, so overall (I'm) really proud of the way the girls came out and battled.
"And (I'm) beyond proud of my girls who stepped up when their number was called."
