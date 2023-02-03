BURNS, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity girls basketball team lost its Eastern Oregon League matchup Friday, Feb. 3, as the Pioneers fell to Burns in a 58-18 rout.
The Pioneers saw their overall record so far this season drop to 3-16 with their league mark at 1-6.
They are back at it Saturday afternoon in Nyssa, Oregon.
The Pioneers struggled Friday.
Madi Perkins ends up as their top scorer with 13 points while teammates Rylee Herdon and Aisling Giguere each made a basket, and Johana Martinez converted a shot from the free-throw line for their only other offense.
They went to halftime already down 32-10.
But the Pioneers refused to surrender.
"A game that we overall played well in," Pioneers coach Alexis Perez said. "I know the score says otherwise, but we battled all night.
"We had some very costly turnovers, but our biggest let down was giving up offensive rebounds. We played great defense, but we let them get multiple shots every possession it seemed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.