BAKER, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity boys soccer team stayed atop the Greater Oregon League, picking up its fifth straight win here Thursday, Oct. 7, with an 8-0 rout of Baker.
Angel Castillo finished the match with three goals and an assist for the Pioneers (6-2 overall, 3-0 in the league) while teammate Sean Molina had two goals and an assist, and Romario Garcia had a goal and an assist.
Diego Corona and Giovanny Sandoval tallied the other Mac-Hi goals.
Meanwhile, goalie Danny Gonzales made four saves in recording the shutout.
"The freshman is doing well and learning a lot playing at this level," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. "Great game. We played against a team that usually challenges every single ball. But in the end, the movement of the ball does the job, and that is what we did.
"We had a few mistakes — not passing the ball fast enough and getting a counter attack. Luckily, our defense did a great job challenging the ball in the air and connecting with our midfielder.
"That made it a lot easier; they played well today as a team."
The Pioneers next play Saturday against Henley, of Klamath Falls, Ore., at a neutral site in Sisters, Ore. Action is scheduled to start at noon.
They look to stay hot, and scout some of the other elite squads.
"This team is doing amazing and ranked like fifth in the state," coach Garcia said. "We will find out what we have to deal with ... a bit of everything. (We) also get to see Sisters play against Riverside, one of the top teams in 3A."
