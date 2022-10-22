MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's varsity boys soccer team won its Easter Oregon League match Friday, Oct. 21, in Milton-Freewater, as the Pioneers crushed Irrigon in a 10-0 rout on a cold, rainy afternoon.
The Pioneers (12-2-0 overall) captured their fifth straight win as they improved their league record to 8-1-0, ranking them second out of six teams. Riverside, at 8-1-1, has the edge with its tie.
Next, the Pioneers will wrap up their regular season schedule Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Irrigon.
A victory at Irrigon would clinch the regular season league title.
The Pioneers will be coming off a convincing win Friday.
Angel Castillo and Giovanni Sandoval each netted a hat trick for the Pioneers, who also had goal from Almikar Garcia, Tomas Garcia, Diego Corona and Romario Garcia.
"We played a good passing game, involving all the players and challenging them to make good decisions," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. "It paid off.
"We give thanks to a couple of seniors, Tomas Garcia and Diego Corona, two great defenders. We are going to miss them a lot."
