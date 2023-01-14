MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's varsity boys basketball team won its Eastern Oregon League matchup Friday, Jan. 13, at home as the Pioneers ended their three-game losing skid by knocking off Riverside in a 35-31 thriller.
The Pioneers upped their overall record so far this season to 4-10 while evening their league mark at 1-1.
Rajdeep Singh led all scorers with 12 points for the Pioneers as teammate Ismael Marquez had 10, and Tomas Garcia put up 4 while Alejandro Sandoval, Cooper Waltermire and David Hernandez each had 3.
They went to halftime up 21-11 and then continued increasing their lead, thought they wound having to hold off a late Riverside rally.
"MacHi went up 19 in the third quarter but playing shorthanded really slowed us down defensively," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "We had six guys tonight really play all of our minutes, and they fought through fatigue to hold on for our first league win.
"Ismael came off the bench and gave us a big lift especially in the second quarter."
The Pioneers next play Jan. 20 as they host Burns with the opening tip scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.