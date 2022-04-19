MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School tennis teams came out on the short end of hard-fought meets Tuesday, April 19, as the La Grande girls took four of six matches while the boys took two of three.
Jocelyne Arroyo captured the only Pioneers win in girls singles, Brailyn Alexander and Kaylee Bower paired to win a girls doubles match for Mac-Hi, and Bryan Garcia mustered the boys' lone victory.
The other boys matches were marathons, with Connor Batchelor as well as Jose Gomez and Sean Molina challenging their respective La Grande opponents.
"It was a tough loss for the No. 1 seeds with three out of the four matches splitting sets and playing a third set," Pioneers coach Danny Sanchez. "But I think it's a good learning experience for all my players."
The Pioneers next play Thursday, hosting Weston-McEwen.
