MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's boys and girls tennis team were both victorious Thursday, March 31, as the Pioneers won their respective matches against Umatilla.
The boys had a 3-2 win with Jose Gomez, Connor Batchelor and Bryan Garcia-Villegas winning in singles.
Meanwhile, the Mac-Hi girls edged Umatilla in a 6-5 win.
Laura Gomez captured the only Pioneers win in singles while they dominated doubles with victories by the teams of Braylin Alexander and Kaylee Bower, Johana Martinez-Bailon and Ariana Torres-Martinez, Coralie Quist-Knopf and Avery Lewis, Miren Lopez-Ormaetxea and Camilla Zambelli, Angelina Sanchez and Sukirat Kaur.
