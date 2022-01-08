ONTARIO, Ore. — Zach Setzer scored 13 points the night of Saturday, Jan. 8, as the McLoughlin High School boys basketball team opened the Greater Oregon League portion of its 2021-22 schedule with a 48-39 victory over Ontario.
The Pioneers' win was their second of the season against five defeats overall.
Mac-Hi plays at Umatilla on Tuesday.
