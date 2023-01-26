MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's varsity boys basketball team lost its Eastern Oregon League matchup Thursday, Jan. 26, at home as the Pioneers suffered their fourth straight setback with Vale handing them a 51-38 defeat.
The Pioneers came away with their overall record so far this season down to 4-14, their league mark at 1-5.
They next play Feb. 3 in Burns, Oregon.
The Pioneers aim to rebound from the rough outing against Vale.
"Cold shooting the first half spelled disaster," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said.
"Raj Singh got hot in the second half scoring 17 of his team high 19 points. David Hernandez and Alejandro Sandoval led the Pioneers with six rebounds each."
