MILTON-FREEWATER — Zach Setzer tallied a game-high 21 points while dishing four assists for McLoughlin High School's varsity boys basketball team Tuesday, Jan. 25, as the shorthanded Pioneers challenged Stanfield for four quarters but ended up with a 60-55 loss.
Alejandro Sandoval scored another 15 points and grabbed 8 rebounds for the Pioneers (2-9 record) while teammate Isaac Earls had 10, Eliodoro Ibarra 7, Gilberto Badillo-Parra 2.
They hung close to Stanfield from start to finish.
"We lost close at the wire to a very good Stanfield team," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "We played a little short handed but our young kids really stepped up."
The Pioneers are scheduled to next play Saturday when they host a Greater Oregon League matchup with Ontario starting around 5:30 p.m.
"We are excited about the second time through our league," Crittenden said. "hopefully getting a couple starters back for Ontario this Saturday."
