BAKER, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's varsity boys basketball team had its hands full Friday, Feb. 4, and the Pioneers fell to Greater Oregon League frontrunner Baker in a 56-36 loss.
Andrew Lewis scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Pioneers (3-11 overall, 2-3 in the league) while teammate Zach Setzer had 10 points and 6 rebounds, Isaac Earls tallied 9 points and three assists, Leo Rodriguez had two points and made three steals, Alejandro Sandoval had 2 points, Giovanny Sandoval had 1 point.
They went to halftime down 31-15, but continued battling Baker to the end.
"I thought we played hard, but Baker is the No. 1 team in our district and top 5 team in the state for a reason," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "I was proud of how our boys competed all game long and remained calm in Baker's constant pressure.
"We did a good job rebounding the ball and playing defense, we held them over 10 points under their season average scoring wise. We just have to limit our turnovers."
The Pioneers are scheduled to next play the night of Friday, Feb. 11, at La Grande.
