McLoughlin High School's and DeSales Catholic High's golf teams, boys and girls, competed Friday, April 21, at Walla Walla County Club in a six-team meet with Tri-Cities Prep, Liberty Christian, La Grande and Nixyaawii.
Mac-Hi's Addie Banks finished atop the girls individual leaderboard with an 83, one stroke ahead of DeSales' Lauren Williams in second place.
Williams prevailed in team scoring, joining Alexis Wooters, Tori Kimble and Anna Konen in compiling a 374 that was 24 up on Tri-Cities Prep.
Wooters also placed third on the individual chart with her 86, while Kimble shot a 96, Konen 108.
As for the boys teams, Tri-Cities Prep prevailed with a 286 while DeSales ended up third at 330.
DeSales was led by Jake Buratto with his 78, two up on teammate Jack Lesko, with Eli Hurwitz turned in an 83, Jaxon McGhan-Kezele 89. Luke Nelson followed at 107.
The Mac-Hi boys placed fourth as a team, compiling a 379 with Nathan Estrada posting an 88, Michael Partin 93. Zane MacPherson 96, David Werdeman 102. Ryan Badgett later followed at 122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.