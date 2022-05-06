BAKER, Ore. — The boys and girls track-and-field teams of both McLoughlin High School and Weston-McEwen competed Friday, May 6, at the Baker Invitational.
The Mac-Hi boys placed fourth out of 21 in team scoring while Weston-McEwen was eighth. Pendleton best the boys teams.
Weston-McEwen girls placed seventh as a team while Mac-Hi was 15th. Baker bested girls teams.
Individually, the Mac-Hi boys had Luis Wolf placed second in the long jump while teammate Shaq Badillo was third in the shot put, Michael Doherty was third in the triple jump.
The Weston-McEwen boys had Alex McIntyre besting the boys 3,000-meter run and placing third in the 800.
Meanwhile, the Weston-McEwen girls had Kelsey Graham finish second in the 400, Lili Lindsey was third in the high jump, and Charli King took third in pole vault.
Madi Perkins was fourth in the 400 for Mac-Hi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.